LSU practice report: Monroe returns; Fehoko, Lawrence absent
Monroe returns to practice
Fall camp is in the books and preparation for the season opener against Miami is underway. As the team prepares for the Canes, it welcomed a key piece of its secondary back to the fold
Safety Eric Monroe returned to practice on Monday (Aug. 20). The sophomore had missed most of fall camp.
Monroe rejoins a deep safety group of projected starters Grant Delpit and John Battle, as well as Ed Paris and Cameron Lewis. Not seen were sophomores JaCoby Stevens or Todd Harris.
Elsewhere in the secondary, Greedy Williams and Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander received first-team reps under Corey Raymond's watch. Kelvin Joseph, who has been pushing to start Week 1, worked alongside Kristian Fulton with the second team. Sophomores Mannie Netherly and Jontre Kirklin received third-team reps.
Kary Vincent Jr., who is also jockeying to start against Miami at AT&T Stadium, was not seen during the media-allotted portion of Monday's practice.
Lawrence, Fehoko out
Veteran defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko were not seen during Monday's practice. Neither was freshman defensive end Dare Rosenthal or Justin Thomas, who has missed much of fall camp.
In their place was junior nose tackle Ed Alexander, who has battled knee injuries throughout camp. Also on hand was Davin Cotton, Dominic Livingston, Tyler Shelvin, Glen Logan and Neil Farrell.
Coach Ed Orgeron was working solely with the outside linebacker contingent. K'Lavon Chaisson and Michael Divinity, the stars of camp, saw action shedding blockers. Chaisson headlined a group comprised of Andre Anthony, Travez Moore and Ray Thornton with the Bench-linebackers. Divinity took first-team reps with the F-linebacker group of Jarrell Cherry and Dantrieze Scott.
Earlier on Monday, Thornton explained that the outside linebacker corps was cross-training at both the Bench and Field positions to improve knowledge of each position.
Offensively speaking
Both scholarship quarterbacks -- Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan -- worked with the tailbacks ... and in that order. Running backs Nick Brossette, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Curry, Tae Provens and Lanard Fournette received snaps in the backfield, with a few situations where two tailbacks were in the same formation. One example: Curry lined up as a fullback with Brossette as the running back.
Passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan worked with primary receivers, most notably Justin Jefferson, Jonathan Giles, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr., Derrick Dillon and Dee Anderson. The emphasis was mainly on footwork. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph was seen with sophomore Racey McMath and freshmen Kenan Jones and Jaray Jenkins.
A thin tight end group saw the return of JaCory Washington, though in a gold jersey. Foster Moreau, Zach Sheffer, Aaron Moffitt and newly converted-back David Ducre rounded out the group.
Additionally, no offensive linemen were missing.
