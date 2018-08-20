Fall camp is in the books and preparation for the season opener against Miami is underway. As the team prepares for the Canes, it welcomed a key piece of its secondary back to the fold

Safety Eric Monroe returned to practice on Monday (Aug. 20). The sophomore had missed most of fall camp.

Monroe rejoins a deep safety group of projected starters Grant Delpit and John Battle, as well as Ed Paris and Cameron Lewis. Not seen were sophomores JaCoby Stevens or Todd Harris.

Elsewhere in the secondary, Greedy Williams and Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander received first-team reps under Corey Raymond's watch. Kelvin Joseph, who has been pushing to start Week 1, worked alongside Kristian Fulton with the second team. Sophomores Mannie Netherly and Jontre Kirklin received third-team reps.

Kary Vincent Jr., who is also jockeying to start against Miami at AT&T Stadium, was not seen during the media-allotted portion of Monday's practice.