Traore getting snaps at right tackle

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The competition at right tackle has added a new wrinkle. Former junior college tackle Badara Traore was seen taking reps on the right side during Wednesday's portion of practice in which the media could view. Traore has worked primarily at Saahdiq Charles' back-up on the left side after joining LSU from ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y. in January. Adrian Magee and Austin Deculus had previously been battling to start at right tackle ahead of the Tigers' season opener against Miami. Traore is seemingly a threat to overtake both of those tackles for the job. The rest of the starting was line was Damien Lewis (RG), Lloyd Cushenberry (C), Garrett Brumfield (LG) and Saahdiq Charles (LT). Deculus was working inside at left guard and reserve lineman Donavaughn Campbell was not spotted during practice.

Lawrence, Alexander, Shelvin missing from defensive line

Breiden Fehoko insisted that Coach Ed Orgeron has urged caution when it comes to injuries so far this summer. On Wednesday, the team missed starting right defensive end Rashard Lawrence, nose tackles Ed Alexander and Tyler Shelvin, as well as reserve lineman Justin Thomas. Thomas has been missing from action for the majority of camp and all of this week. Orgeron worked with the linemen on hand, primarily on swim moves. Fehoko -- who is dealing with a nagging knee injury -- wore a purple jersey, while freshman defensive lineman Dare Rosenthal sported a gold non-contact jersey.

Defensive backs focused on tackling

Both the LSU cornerbacks and safeties were working on forum tackling drills during individual drills. Missing from that group was safeties Ed Paris Jr. and Eric Monroe. Paris is coming off a season-long injury that sidelined him for most of the 2017 campaign. Monroe figures to play a critical role in backing up both John Battle and Grant Delpit at safety and also working in the nickel this fall. The pecking order at cornerback was as follows: Greedy Williams, Terrence Alexander, Kelvin Joseph, Kristian Fulton, Jontre Kirklin, Kary Vincent Jr. and Mannie Netherly -- for what it's worth.

Marshall misses practice; Washington absent again

For the first time this summer, formers Rivals 5-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. missed practice. Orgeron has been very forward complimenting the freshman and expressing that Marshall has been 100-percent healthy following a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle last September. Passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan worked with the wide receivers on footwork and making catches along the sidelines. Jonathan Giles received the first set of reps followed by Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, among others. Depth after starting tight end Foster Moreau is certainly a concern for the Tigers entering the first week of the season. Senior JaCory Washington was at practice Monday and Tuesday, but was not spotted during Wednesday's session. Senior David Ducre, who made the transition from fullback to tight end at the start of the week, worked closely with tight ends coach John Decoster on pass-blocking during the individual portion of practice. Zach Sheffer and Aaron Moffitt followed in the tight end pecking order.

Videos from Wednesday

#LSU safeties focused on tackling during Wednesday’s practice pic.twitter.com/J9C2Zrp5NB — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 22, 2018

#LSU cornerbacks focused on tackling during Wednesday’s practice pic.twitter.com/RlWmM4xCYG — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 22, 2018

Dave Aranda working with the middle linebackers at #LSU pic.twitter.com/wpn8y9NTJI — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 22, 2018

Jerry Sullivan working on dragging the feet with #LSU wideouts pic.twitter.com/FH4cll3nQy — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 22, 2018

Small group of DL brig coaches by #LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Working on swim moves today. Shelvin, Lawrence, Alexander and Thomas missing pic.twitter.com/uRrqsaIGbW — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 22, 2018

Newly converted TE David Ducre getting instruction from coach DeCoster #LSU pic.twitter.com/0iaSIJgzhe — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 22, 2018