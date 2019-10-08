LSU practice videos from Tuesday's media session
This is a big week for LSU Football as the No. 5 Tigers square up with No. 7 Florida on Saturday.
Ed Orgeron has been preaching focus and discipline during the week, with an emphasis on clean play during practices. Below are some videos from Tuesday's practice session.
LSU working on the screen game in preparation for Florida's aggressive defense.
LSU receivers working on eliminating false steps on their get-off.
LSU backs, receivers and tight ends working on ball security.
LSU working a great drill on ball security, pursuit angles and stripping the ball.