Ever since Mike Denbrock left LSU for Notre Dame, the Tigers have been on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. It's been a bit overshadowed by the defensive coaching staff overhaul, but Brian Kelly has done his due diligence to replace the guy who led LSU to the No. 1 offense in the country last season. After about a month of searching, Brian Kelly has made his decision. He decided to promote Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton to Co-Offensive Coordinator. Sloan has been LSU's quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons and recently was given the opportunity to call plays in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On paper, the promotion makes a lot of sense. He's been in the building and worked with Garrett Nussmeier for two years. He's someone Brian Kelly can trust to run his offense and keep it firing on all cylinders. Hankton has been one of, if not the best WR's coaches in the nation. He was LSU's WR's coach and passing game coordinator the past two seasons and was a huge reason Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. broke out. He helped build and perfect the game plan for the ReliaQuest Bowl as he and Sloan helped lead the Tigers to 35 points and nearly 500 yards of offense. With all that said, here's what we know about the duo's coaching history:

Joe Sloan Coaching History

Sloan's coaching career began at the University of South Florida. He'd work as the offensive quality control coach from 2010-2011 before taking a new role as a graduate assistant for the Bulls in 2012. A year later, he was poached from South Florida by Louisiana Tech where he'd coach inside receivers. In 2014, he'd add recruiting coordinator to his duties, and he'd remain in those positions for five seasons. After nine years of waiting, Sloan would get his opportunity to become an offensive coordinator in 2019. He and Todd Fitch would split OC duties before Sloan took over as sole offensive coordinator of the Bulldogs in 2020. In his first season as OC, the Bulldogs were coming off a 10-3 season where they averaged 33.5 PPG, which ranked 22nd in the nation. However, after Fitch's departure, Sloan's offense struggled a bit his first season as they finished 105th in the nation in scoring. In 2021, his offense improved drastically. They went from averaging 22 PPG to nearly 27 PPG in just one offseason. Despite cycling through three different quarterbacks, Sloan's offense finished sixth in the Conference USA in scoring in 2021.

His success at LA Tech was enough to catch Brian Kelly's eye. Kelly was building a staff in Baton Rouge prior to his first season as head coach, and he brought Sloan in as the Tigers quarterbacks coach. Sloan had Louisiana ties from his time at LA Tech and had a great understanding of the modern passing game. Since he arrived in Baton Rouge, all Sloan has done is help Jayden Daniels put together one of the greatest statistical seasons we've ever seen en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. Daniels has credited Sloan multiple times for playing a major role in his development and he's one of the main reasons Daniels will be a potential top-15 pick in April.

Cortez Hankton Coaching History