LSU enters a second game in the past three weeks ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Only this time, the Tigers have now actually looked that part.

Now, the question becomes "Can they do so consistently?"

LSU had complied a résumé as strong as any other team's in the country during its 5-0 start.

No other program could match the top-10 defeats of No. 8 Miami and No. 6 Auburn in the season's first three weeks.

And then the Tigers put together their most complete performance to date Sept. 29 in a 45-16 rout of rival Ole Miss.

But each contest featured its share of up-and-downs and evident flaws, and some of the luster of those early signature wins has dulled a bit the past two weeks.

Saturday's dismantling of No. 2 Georgia was something different, though.

LSU scored the first 16 points against the Bulldogs and never let last year's national runners-up back any closer than 10 in an eventual 36-16 victory.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and company racked up a well-balanced 475 yards on a defense that entered the week allowing 13.0 points and 283.2 yards per contest — numbers that ranked Georgia at No. 2 and No. 7 in the country in those categories.

The Tigers matched the Bulldogs' pass rush, limited its own notable miscues to just two penalties and no turnovers, intercepted two passes and forced and recovered to fumbles.

And coach Ed Orgeron's team manned up and broke its visitors' spirits on a series of fourth-down conversions.

LSU playing as it did Saturday afternoon is firmly in the conversation among college football's top four contenders.

While aspects of the matchup with Georgia were more favorable than, say, Florida, Alabama or even Mississippi State, the Tigers also provide reasons to believe they will continue to exceed most external expectations.

LSU remains one of the best turnover-margin teams in the country under Orgeron.

The Tigers tied an NCAA record with just eight giveaways in the 2017 season and are tied for No. 16 this year with just six through seven weeks.

LSU's defense has meanwhile climbed up to No. 8 nationally with 15 takeaways for a combined margin of +1.29 per game, which ties Florida for No. 10.

Essentially three turnovers in The Swamp — particularly two late interceptions — should prove more of an outlier for a team and quarterback who take good care of the football than any sign of more frequent concern.

That's dynamic is a major part of the Tigers' success thus far and a great starting point for success the rest of the way.

And LSU also appears to be getting more and more contributions — both in quantity and quality — from players who could only make the team even stronger the second half of the season.

The offensive line finally healing up is perhaps the most obvious area.

Saahdiq Charles and Adrian Magee returning from injuries and getting back into a rhythm is critical, and converted guard Chasen Hines continues to mature by leaps and bounds.

The true freshman, who started the fall expecting to play defense, was among the top performers Saturday in a decent overall effort up front against a good SEC opponent.

Sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, sophomore wide receiver Justin Jefferson and freshman wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. had the biggest games thus far of their college careers.

And Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger continue to uncover additional wrinkles to make Burrow and company more trouble to contain each week.

The Tigers only failed to score on consecutive drives on one occasion against Georgia.

And the Bulldogs finally slowed them to just three points in a four-possession span, LSU responded with 17 points on its next three chances.

The Tigers continue to receive more consistent help for sophomore star Andraez "Greedy" Williams at cornerback, including junior Kristian Fulton really coming into his own in recent weeks and freshman Kelvin "Fat" Joseph having one of his better days Saturday.

Ed Alexander is meanwhile raising both his snap count and level of play each week up front.

The junior nose tackle's emergence is giving opposing offenses, such as Georgia's, a lot more to handle up front and helping provide all the more opportunities for his teammates around him.

Several Tigers' defenders appear poised to make strides in the second half of the season, and the entire unit would benefit from those performances and added depth.

So don't be surprised if LSU continues to play at a level closer to their most recent performances than many around the country might expect.

If the Tigers do, they will be among the most dangerous teams in college football.

Mississippi State is next up with a few strengths that could match up better than Georgia was able to.

And these Bulldogs should not be overlooked in the wake of the others — or with No. 1 Alabama on the horizon.

But Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff have done a good job of keeping their team moving forward and improving.

And the Tigers are showing plenty of reasons to expect more big wins on the horizon.