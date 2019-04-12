LSU pushing Cali target, wanting more safeties and more: Notebook
Lorando Johnson's commitment pushed LSU ahead of Clemson into the No. 2 spot in the Rivals' 2020 team rankings, behind arch nemesis Alabama. The Tigers 11 overall commitments is tied for the second...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news