LSU coaches have been busy on the road this week, visiting commitments and top targets, building out their 2024 class, which currently has 14 pledges and the No. 4 overall recruiting class.

Tigers quarterback coach Joe Sloan made the trip this week to Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., to see his four-star QB commit Colin Hurley. Sloan has developed a strong relationship with the highly-touted signal-caller and has also become acquainted with the coaching staff at the prestigious championship program, including with head coach Verlon Dorminey and offensive coordinator Gus Scott.

Sloan spent the entire Tuesday afternoon at Trinity and watched carefully as Hurley ripped ball, after ball during practice.

Hurley said Sloan was “very impressed” with his velocity and spin rate, as well as his accuracy and ability to make reads and deliver the ball on time. According to Hurley, Sloan also emphasized his leadership skills and encouragement toward his teammates and noted the development of Hurley's footwork and sequencing, the four-star said.

Hurley spent the entire offseason working with quarterback developers Will Hewlett and Denny Thompson, as well as his throwing specialist and sports performance expert, Dr. Tom Gormely, along with strength and conditioning coach AJ Basso of Tork Sports Performance.

As a result, Hurley has added noticeable muscle and height to his frame, and is now 6-1.5, 221 pounds.

Hurley said, “I was fortunate to spend considerable time with Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson, during his combine and pro day training. It was the opportunity of a lifetime to have these trainers and Anthony as a role model and mentor.

“Coach Sloan laid out a plan for me to focus on. He communicated this to my trainers and high school coaches. I couldn’t ask for any more involvement, instruction and coaching. I also want to acknowledge my school counselor, Ms. Michelle Washington, who keeps me ‘on point’ with my academics and speaks regularly with LSU. She’s one of my biggest supporters and has helped to create an academic pathway for me. It was a total collaboration and commitment by a lot of people, and for that, I’m grateful.”

Hurley is now preparing for his final season at TCA and hopes to win a third state title before calling Baton Rouge home. He’s taken a big role in helping Brian Kelly & Co. to assemble a top recruiting class in ‘24 and will be working to schedule his official visit on a date that works with his schedule but also allows him to recruit others to the program.

For now, Hurley will be back in Baton Rouge in June for an unofficial visit.