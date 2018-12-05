



In what could possibly wind up as a future SEC West battle between quarterbacks, Peter Parrish led Phenix City Central to a convincing 52-7 defeat of Taulia Tagovailoa’s Thompson squad in the Class 7A Alabama state championship game on Wednesday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The win -- Central’s 14th of the season -- capped a perfect season for Parrish’s team. It was the team’s first state title in a quarter-century. The 45-point margin of victory was the most in Alabama Class 7A history.

The LSU quarterback pledge accounted for two touchdowns in the game before watching from the sideline for the final quarter. He totaled 178 yards in the game, including 78 yards by way of 5-of-9 passing and 100 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Parrish also threw a key block to spree running back A’Montae Spivey free for a touchdown before halftime.

Parrish threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to E.J. Williams, who also holds an offer from LSU. The completion came on a fourth-and-4. Parrish also scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.

Naturally, Parrish was named the game’s MVP.

The 3-star dual-threat went toe-to-toe with Tagovailoa, who is committed to Alabama. LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and running backs coach and area recruiter Tommie Robinson was on the sidelines for the contest.

Parrish committed to the Tigers in June after turning in an impressive performance at the elite camp in Baton Rouge. He was offered and committed about 12 hours after hitting the road to camp at Tennessee, and has returned to campus multiple times since then.

The Alabama quarterback and Miami, Fla. native will sign his letter of intent later this month.



