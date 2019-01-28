LSU QB commit T.J. Finley announces that he will be an early enrollee
Being an early enrollee presents a lot of advantages for a young football prospect--advantages Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley wants to take advantage of.
The 2020 LSU commit announced that he was going to be enrolling in college early, which could be a great thing for LSU, who will be faced with replacing Joe Burrow in 2020.
I will be graduating high school in December and will be an early enrollee into college !!— TJ Finley1️⃣ (@tj_finley1) January 28, 2019