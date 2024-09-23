LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

in other news
Injury Report: LSU vs UCLA
The Tigers have three key players on the injury report this week.
Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs UCLA
The Death Valley Insider staff make their predictions for this Saturday's game.
PFF Report Card: How LSU's defense is grading out through three weeks
LSU's defense hasn't been amazing through three weeks, but you can see the improvement from last season.
2027 five-star QB Elijah Haven to visit LSU this weekend
The No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class will be on campus for this weekend's LSU vs UCLA game.
in other news
Injury Report: LSU vs UCLA
The Tigers have three key players on the injury report this week.
Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs UCLA
The Death Valley Insider staff make their predictions for this Saturday's game.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
Nussmeier was 32 of 44 for 353 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Tigers 34-17 win against the Bruins. The offensive line did not give up a sack which allowed him to have a career game with 32 completions, the third-most for a single game in LSU's history.
In his first season as the Tigers starting quarterback, Nussmeier leads the SEC in both completions and passing touchdowns. Nationally, he ranks 1st in completions, 2nd in passing touchdowns, and 7th overall for passing yards with 1,247.