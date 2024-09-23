Advertisement

Published Sep 23, 2024
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Tina Howell  •  Death Valley Insider
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

Nussmeier was 32 of 44 for 353 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Tigers 34-17 win against the Bruins. The offensive line did not give up a sack which allowed him to have a career game with 32 completions, the third-most for a single game in LSU's history.


In his first season as the Tigers starting quarterback, Nussmeier leads the SEC in both completions and passing touchdowns. Nationally, he ranks 1st in completions, 2nd in passing touchdowns, and 7th overall for passing yards with 1,247.

