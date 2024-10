For the 2nd time this season, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

In LSU's stunning 29-26 overtime victory against Ole Miss, Nussmeier threw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. One of which was late in the 4th quarter on 4th and 5, a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson that tied the game, forcing it overtime.