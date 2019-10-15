Joe Burrow's Week 7 performance against Florida was enough for ESPN writers to move the LSU quarterback ahead of Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts on their Heisman Watch list.

Burrow received five first-place votes while Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa got four and Jalen Hurts just one.

Here's what ESPN had to say about Burrow: "In perhaps his toughest test of the season against Florida's defense, Burrow more than passed. LSU's star QB threw for three TDs and went 21-of-24 for 293 yards -- including 21 unanswered points in the second half -- as the Tigers beat the Gators, 42-28."

"Burrow is the surprise superstar leading the most surprising offense in college football. As good as Tagovailoa has been for Alabama, Burrow's big-play brilliance makes it hard to put anyone else atop the Heisman candidate list," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

ESPN's full list is: Burrow, Tagovailoa, Hurts, Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin RB), Justin Fields (Ohio State QB) and CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma WR).

ESPN.com writers vote on their top Heisman candidates throughout the season,

To get the final rankings, ESPN uses the following method: 10 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.