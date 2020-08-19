LSU QB Myles Brennan: 'I wasn't gonna let adversity... make me crumble'
The LSU quarterback room has seen almost-seismic shifts since Myles Brennan arrived in 2017.
A different coaching staff awaited the 175-pound Long Beach, Miss., native than the group to whom he had originally committed more than a year earlier.
And the changes were only beginning.
Three years later, then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada feels like a distant figment of the imagination, and starting quarterback Danny Etling is just hours removed from signing with his third NFL team.
Brennan's four fellow backups — Justin McMillan, Lindsey Scott, Lowell Narcisse and Caleb Lewis — all transferred out.
And another transfer, a kid from Athens, Ohio, named Joe Burrow, and young passing coordinator named Joe Brady arrived and helped rewrite the record books en route to an undefeated national championship and almost-overwhelming scroll of awards before heading off almost simultaneously to the NFL.
A 220-pound Brennan admitted to reporters Wednesday that he, too, considered joining the transfer waves of the ever-fluid landscape of college football quarterbacks.
He had a different story in mind, though.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news