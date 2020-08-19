The LSU quarterback room has seen almost-seismic shifts since Myles Brennan arrived in 2017.

A different coaching staff awaited the 175-pound Long Beach, Miss., native than the group to whom he had originally committed more than a year earlier.

And the changes were only beginning.

Three years later, then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada feels like a distant figment of the imagination, and starting quarterback Danny Etling is just hours removed from signing with his third NFL team.

Brennan's four fellow backups — Justin McMillan, Lindsey Scott, Lowell Narcisse and Caleb Lewis — all transferred out.

And another transfer, a kid from Athens, Ohio, named Joe Burrow, and young passing coordinator named Joe Brady arrived and helped rewrite the record books en route to an undefeated national championship and almost-overwhelming scroll of awards before heading off almost simultaneously to the NFL.

A 220-pound Brennan admitted to reporters Wednesday that he, too, considered joining the transfer waves of the ever-fluid landscape of college football quarterbacks.

He had a different story in mind, though.