TigerDetails - LSU QB Myles Brennan out vs. Bama, under discussion to shut down for season

Myles Brennan will not be available this week if LSU faces Alabama.

And coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers have discussed whether to potentially shut down the junior quarterback for the remainder of the season as he continues to battle his way back from injury.

"There's some discussion of that," Orgeron said. "What's best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking right now to see what's the best for Myles, and we're gonna do what's best for him. Whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait, I think we're still discussing that."

The Tigers enter the week in a "fluid situation" because of ongoing COVID-19 tests and quarantines, the coach said.

But the junior quarterback is out for the always-anticipated matchup with the SEC West rival Crimson Tide currently on Saturday's schedule.

"Myles is out," Orgeron said. "He's out. He will not be ready for the game."

The SEC requires teams have 53 scholarship players available to participate in games, including at least one quarterback seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

LSU's number of scholarship players is already hovering near 70 as a result of early departures for the NFL Draft, opt-outs and transfers.

Orgeron declined to confirm the status of true freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson, the team's only remaining scholarship quarterbacks, under the current circumstances.

"I can't comment on that right now," he said. "We have to see what happens. Like I said, it's a very fluid situation. But I will tell you that we're very thin at that position."

But the coach did admit that the Tigers are looking into players from other positions to work some this week at quarterback.

Senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg, senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, senior safety Cameron Lewis and redshirt freshman cornerback Raydarious Jones are among LSU's other scholarship athletes who played the position in high school.

"(Von Rosenberg) played quarterback last week and did a good job," Orgeron said. "But, no, Zach is our punter. He filled in and did some scout-team quarterback for us. But, you know, we're very thin there. And if I tell you who we're gonna move there and stuff like that, it'd give away the game plan. I can't do that."