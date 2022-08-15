LSU confirms that Myles Brennan ends football career; Brian Kelly comments

Sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has seen it all, experienced it all and been through it all at LSU.

But now his time with the Tigers is over.

Brennan has decided to end his college football career.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football,” coach Brian Kelly said in a press release. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

“Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

According to WWL Radio's Kristian Garic, who was the first to report the news, Brennan is stepping away after he was informed over the weekend that he would not be the starter this season.

He was in a quarterback battle this fall with transfer Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard.

Brennan, from Long Beach, Mississippi, started LSU’s first three games in 2020, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before a torn abdomen suffered against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He also did not play in 2021 after he suffered an off-the-field arm injury two days before the start of training camp.

He entered his name in the transfer portal In November of last year but then removed his name after having a conversation with Brian Kelly.

For his Tiger career, Brennan has completed 121-of-201 passes for 1,712 yards, 13 TDs and six interceptions.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.





Brennan was one of the best quarterbacks in the country when he signed with LSU after his senior season.