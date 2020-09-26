TigerDetails - LSU QB Myles Brennan: 'We have to fix our mistakes and move forward.'

In his first start for LSU, Myles Brennan didn't get the outcome he was hoping for.

Brennan completed 27 of his 46 passes for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Tigers came up short against Mississippi State, 44-34.

After the game, Brennan said: "We have to fix our mistakes and move forward."

The Tigers play Vanderbilt on the road next week at 6:30 p.m. CT.

See what else the QB had to say about the loss in the video above.




