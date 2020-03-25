Texas 2021 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, one of the top quarterbacks in the country and LSU target, checked in with Tigerdetails since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Nussmeier's original spring plan was to take visits then make his commitment on April 18, but that date could be changed depending on what happens with the coronavirus.

Watch the brief update from Nussmeier above. You can also read more about the potential commitment delay HERE.