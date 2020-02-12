News More News
football

LSU QB target has known Scott Linehan for years; says he's a 'great coach'

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

It took a few weeks, but LSU found its guy.The Tigers hired Scott Linehan to replace Joe Brady as the passing game coordinator.Linehan, 56, sat out of coaching in 2019, but was the Dallas Cowboys' ...

