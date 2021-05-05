 TigerDetails - LSU QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 17:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

LSU quarterback TJ Finley has confirmed to TigerDetails that he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Finley says he plans to make a statement of some sort on Thursday about it.

The news was first reported by Fox 8's Garland Gillen.

The former four-star prospect from Ponchatoula played in five games in 2020, including getting the start over Max Johnson when Myles Brennan was injured.

Finley completed 80-of-140 attempts for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw five interceptions.

Finley was in a four-way battle throughout spring for the starting spot, along with Brennan, Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

