TigerDetails - LSU QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal

LSU QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal
LSU quarterback TJ Finley has confirmed to TigerDetails that he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Finley says he plans to make a statement of some sort on Thursday about it.
The news was first reported by Fox 8's Garland Gillen.
The former four-star prospect from Ponchatoula played in five games in 2020, including getting the start over Max Johnson when Myles Brennan was injured.
Finley completed 80-of-140 attempts for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw five interceptions.
Finley was in a four-way battle throughout spring for the starting spot, along with Brennan, Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier.
