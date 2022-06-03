LSU rallies from seven-run deficit to avoid first-round NCAA tourney upset

LSU had its fans and Las Vegas oddsmakers sweating Friday night.

The Tigers, tabbed in Vegas as the favorite to win the NCAA’s Hattiesburg Regional, exploded for 10 eighth inning runs to erase an 11-4 deficit and escape with a 14-11 victory over American Sun Conference champ Kennesaw State.

According to LSU stats historian Todd Politz, LSU's comeback was the Tigers' second largest deficit overcome in a game after seven complete innings since 1925. In 1988, LSU trailed Ole Miss 13-3 after seven innings and won 15-10 in the 10th.

Until LSU’s massive double-digit rally in which it had seven of its game-total 13 hits, the second-seeded Tigers (39-20) led only once at 2-1 in the second inning on center field Dylan Crews' RBI single.

Third-seeded Kennesaw State (35-27) responded with 10 runs in next three innings – a pair of four-run innings in the third and fifth sandwiching a two-run fifth – as reliever Jake Myers settled in after being tagged for a two-run homer by LSU right fielder Brayden Jobert in the bottom of the third.

Myers, who normally is in the Owls’ starting rotation, struck out seven LSU batters and gave up six hits and five runs throwing 109 pitches in 5.1 innings. He was pulled after 23 pitches when he gave up RBI singles to third baseman Jacob Berry and left fielder Josh Pearson and a run-scoring double to shortstop Jordan Thompson at the start of the Tigers’ 10-run eighth.

The win advanced LSU to a 6 p.m. winners bracket game vs. top-seed and host Southern Mississippi (45-16), a 2-0 winner over Army earlier Friday.

Devin Fontenot, the Tigers’ second of three relievers, gave his team a fighting chance when he held Kennesaw scoreless in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings retiring 9 of 10 batters including four consecutive strikeouts at one point.