Nick Coomes, Jake Slaughter and Hal Hughes had RBI hits in a five-run ninth inning as LSU rallied for a 9-5 victory against Northwestern State in an elimination game of the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional on Sunday afternoon.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – Zach Watson hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield bleachers. LSU 1, NORTHWESTERN STATE 0

LSU third inning – With one out, Austin Bain tripled and scored on a single by Coomes. LSU 2, NORTHWESTERN STATE 0

Northwestern State fourth inning – Lenni Kunert singled. After Caleb Ricca flied out to the rightfielder and Peyton Davis flied out to the leftfielder, Sam Taylor hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. LSU 2, NORTHWESTERN STATE 2

Northwestern State sixth inning – Kunert hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. Ricca reached on a throwing error by the third baseman Slaughter. Ricca advanced to second on a throwing error by pitcher Matthew Beck on an attempted pickoff. After Davis popped out to the shortstop, Ricca moved to third on a fly out to the leftfielder by Taylor. Ricca scored on an infield single by Kwan Adkins. NORTHWESTERN STATE 4, LSU 2

LSU seventh inning – Watson walked and Antoine Duplantis doubled. Watson and Duplantis scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera. LSU 4, NORTHWESTERN STATE 4

Northwestern State eighth inning – Davis hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. NORTHWESTERN STATE 5, LSU 4

LSU ninth inning – Duplantis walked. After Cabrera flied out to the centerfielder, Duplantis stole second. Duplantis went to third on an infield single by Bain. Duplantis scored on a single by Coomes. Bain advanced to third and Coomes moved to second when leftfielder Larson Fontenot misplayed the hit. Bain scored on a single by Slaughter. Beau Jordan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Coomes was forced at the plate on a ground ball to the second baseman by Brandt Broussard. Slaughter and Beau Jordan scored on a double by Hughes. Broussard scored when Watson reached on an error by the shortstop Ricca. LSU 9, NORTHWESTERN STATE 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

LSU was down to its final two outs of the season with Northwestern State ahead 5-4. Duplantis, who drew a leadoff walk, stole second after Cabrera flied out to deep centerfield. Bain reached on an infield single. Coomes followed with a single which tied the score. A misplay in leftfield allowed the Tigers to put two runners in scoring position. Slaughter, who made two errors – one resulting in a run, singled home Bain to give LSU the lead. With two outs, Hughes delivered a two-run double which put the Tigers on top 8-5. The final run of the inning scored on Ricca’s error.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Coomes and Slaughter had back-to-back run-scoring hits in the ninth. Coomes’ single tied the score at 5-5. Slaughter’s single gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead. Both Coomes and Slaughter had two hits in the game. Coomes, who was 2-for-4, singled home a run in the third. Slaughter’s other hit was a double in the third. Slaughter, who was 2-for-5, was robbed of a run-scoring double in the seventh when the third baseman Taylor made a diving catch of his line drive.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits – LSU 16, Northwestern State 7

Errors – LSU 3, Northwestern State 3

Left on base – LSU 11, Northwestern State 9

Walks issued – LSU 2, Northwestern State 3

Strikeouts recorded – LSU 8, Northwestern State 2

Stolen bases – LSU 3, Northwestern State 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 4-for-5, 1 run scored, 1 3B

Nick Coomes: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 BB

Zach Watson: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Hal Hughes: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 2B

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Antoine Duplantis: 1-for-5, 2 runs scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Cam Sanders: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Matthew Beck: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

NORTHWESTERN STATE

Lenni Kunert: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Sam Taylor: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Nathan Jones: 6 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Jose Vasquez: 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Sanders was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .LSU had two RBI hits in a runner in scoring position in the first eight innings. The Tigers had three such hits in their ninth-inning rally. . .In the first four innings, the Tigers put seven runners in scoring position. Just one of those runners scored – Bain on Cabrera’s single in the third. With the bases loaded in the first, Slaughter struck out and Beau Jordan grounded out. With a runner on third in the second, Duplantis grounded out. With runners on second and third in the third, Beau Jordan popped out and Broussard flied out. With a runner on third and one out in the fourth, Hughes was thrown out at the plate on Duplantis’ ground ball. . .Given a two-run lead, Jones could not get an out in the seventh. He walked Watson on four pitches and gave up a double by Duplantis and a game-tying single by Cabrera. LSU stranded six runners in scoring position with Jones on the mound. . .Vasquez, the Northwestern State closer, pitched out of trouble in the seventh. With runners on first and second, Vasquez struck out Coomes. The third baseman Taylor made his diving catch of Slaughter’s line drive for the second out. Beau Jordan flied out to the rightfielder to end the inning. Vasquez had a 1-2-3 eighth before allowing the five ninth-inning runs. . .Beau Jordan was the only LSU starter who did not get a hit. . .Kunert, who had three hits, originally committed to LSU. . .The Demons were only 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Just one of those hits – a single by Adkins – drove in a run. . .Sanders gave the Tigers a solid five-plus innings. The three runs he allowed came on two homers – one by Taylor and one by Kunert. . .Beck, who recorded the victory, was also good in his three innings. Beck gave up an unearned run and a homer by Davis. . .Todd Peterson retired Northwestern State in order in the bottom of the ninth. . .The last time LSU rallied for a victory in the last inning in a NCAA tournament game occurred eight years ago. The Tigers trailed Cal Irvine 10-9 going into the bottom of the 11th in a regional at UCLA. LSU scored twice to win 11-10. . .The Tigers are 32-3 against in-state opponents in NCAA tournament games. LSU has won 12 consecutive NCAA tourney games against Louisiana schools. . .The Tigers are 39-26, while Northwestern State finished its season at 38-24.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “We got some real clutch hits. Coomes, Slaughter and Hal Hughes all came through for us. That was what we were lacking earlier in the game. We just weren’t coming through. But, in this game, you always get another chance.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play Oregon State in the championship round of the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central. The Beavers (46-10-1) need just one victory to win the regional tournament. If the Tigers win Sunday night, a deciding game will be played Monday. No announcement has been made about television plans for Sunday night games.