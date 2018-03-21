Daniel Cabrera and Zach Watson combined for seven hits and four RBIs as LSU rallied from an early four-run deficit to defeat Tulane 10-4 in a non-conference game at The Box on Wednesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

Tulane third inning – Acy Owen doubled. After Jonathon Artigues walked, Owen scored on a double by Grant Witherspoon. Artigues and Witherspoon scored on Kody Hoese’s double. Hoese scored on a single by David Bedgood. TULANE 4, LSU 0

LSU third inning – With one out, Watson walked. Watson advanced to second on a ground out to the shortstop Brandt Broussard. Watson moved to third on a wild pitch by Josh Bates. Antoine Duplantis walked and stole second. Hunter Feduccia walked to load the bases. Watson scored when Austin Bain walked. TULANE 4, LSU 1

LSU fourth inning – With one out, Cabrera doubled. After Hal Hughes walked, Cabrera scored on a double by Watson. Hughes scored on a ground out to the shortstop by Broussard. TULANE 4, LSU 3

LSU fifth inning – With one out, Bain singled and stole second. Bain scored on a single by Beau Jordan. After a single by Chris Reid, Beau Jordan scored on a single by Cabrera. After Hughes grounded out to the third baseman, Reid and Cabrera scored on Watson’s single. Watson stole second and scored on a single by Broussard. LSU 8, TULANE 4

LSU seventh inning – Cabrera doubled and went to third on sacrifice bunt. Watson was hit by a pitch and stole second. After Broussard struck out, Cabrera and Watson scored on a single by Duplantis. LSU 10, TULANE 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers began to chip away at the Green Wave’s four-run lead with one run in the third and two runs in the fourth. The big inning was the fifth when LSU scored five times. Beau Jordan singled home the tying run and a single by Cabrera brought in the go-ahead run. Then, Watson delivered a two-out, two-run single to put the Tigers on top 7-4. A two-out single by Broussard brought home the final run of the inning.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

The night belonged to Cabrera and Watson. Cabrera had a season-high four hits – two doubles and two singles. His single in the fifth put LSU ahead for good at 5-4. Cabrera also scored three runs. Watson reached base in all five of his plate appearances – two doubles, a single, a walk and a hit batter. The three hits tied Watson’s career-high. Like Cabrera, Watson scored three runs. His double in the fourth produced the run which left the Tigers behind 4-3. Then, he added a two-run single to wrap up the scoring in the five-run fifth. Watson also stole two bases.

Cabrera’s comments: “I was just looking for a pitch to drive. When I got the pitch, I didn’t miss it. I’ve just been kind of long with my swing. (Hitting) coach (Sean) Ochinko has been working with me to be short to the ball. Since then, I’ve been able to see the ball a lot better.”





KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 13, Tulane 6

Errors: LSU 0, Tulane 1

Left on base: LSU 11, Tulane 4

Walks issued: LSU 1, Tulane 9

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 10, Tulane 4

Stolen bases: LSU 5, Tulane 0





INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 4-for-5, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, 2 2B

Zach Watson: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 2B, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 BB

Brandt Broussard: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs

AJ Labas: 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

TULANE

Grant Witherspoon: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Kody Hoese: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Josh Bates: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 K





NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The Tigers’ infield consisted of Reid at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Storz was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Watson extended his hitting streak to eight games with the first-inning double. . .Bain ended a 0-for-13 slump with a single in the fifth. . .Feduccia was the only starter without a hit. . .Watson was hit in the head by a curve ball in the seventh inning, but remained in the game. . .LSU was 6-for-19 with runners in scoring position. Watson had two of those six hits. . .The Tigers had their chances to score more than three runs off Bates. After Watson’s leadoff double in the first, Broussard and Duplantis struck out and Feduccia flied out to the center fielder. Hughes opened the third with a single, but was tagged out when he rounded first base too far. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Beau Jordan flied out to the centerfielder for the third out. . .LSU stranded another runner in scoring position against Chase Solesky in the fourth when Broussard grounded out to the shortstop and Duplantis flied out to the centerfielder. . .Six Tulane relief pitchers gave up seven runs and ten hits in 4.2 innings. . .In his first appearance of the year, Storz hit the first two batters. After a sacrifice bunt, Storz struck out Bedgood and retired Trever Jensen on a ground ball to the shortstop. . .Labas, who relieved Storz to start the second, had his scoreless inning streak for the season end at 13 when Tulane scored four times in the third. Over the next two innings, Labas permitted one batter to reach base – Witherspoon on a pop fly single to lead off the fifth. . .Devin Fontenot threw a 1-2-3 sixth with three strikeouts. Six of Fontenot’s last seven appearances have been scoreless. . .Matthew Beck also threw a perfect inning with three strikeouts. Nick Bush retired the side in order in the eighth and Todd Peterson did the same in the ninth. The Tigers bullpen retired the final 15 Tulane batters in a row. . .The victory snapped LSU’s four-game losing streak to the Green Wave. . .The Tigers are 15-7, while Tulane is 9-13. . . The paid attendance was 10,319. The actual crowd was about 4,300.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “For the first few innings, we were kind of sleepwalking, to be honest with you. But, all of a sudden, we started to swing the bats a little bit and get some clutch hits. Watson was a huge leader for us. He did it when we needed it most.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field in Nashville on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central. The Commodores (15-6, 3-0) lost to Belmont 8-5 in Nashville on Wednesday night. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Vanderbilt game will be available on ESPNU.