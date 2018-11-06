LSU has fallen back in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers, who debuted last week at No. 3 in the country, dropped four spots to No. 7, the highest ranked two-loss team.

Alabama maintained its post at No. 1 after improving to 9-0 with a 29-0 defeat of LSU. Clemson followed suit, standing pat at No. 2 after cruising past Louisville last Saturday.

Notre Dame jumped LSU to the No. 3 spot, maintaining a 9-0 record with a win over Northwestern. Michigan squeezed into the top four after knocking off Penn State at home last Saturday.

Georgia and Oklahoma moved into the Nos. 5 and 6 spots, respectively. The Bulldogs, whose lone loss on the season is against LSU, earned an SEC East title over the weekend by knocking off Kentucky. They will face Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 1.

With a 7-2 mark and wins over six ranked opponents, the Tigers came in ahead of one-loss teams such as Washington State (9-1), West Virginia (7-1), Ohio State (8-1) and UCF (8-0). Kentucky, which also boasts a 7-2 record, came in at No. 13.

LSU travels to Arkansas this weekend. The Razorbacks have won consecutive games by a 23-0 margin and enjoyed a bye week in Week 9.