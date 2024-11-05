LSU ranks 15th in first College Football Playoff rankings

in other news
Joe Sloan visiting Bryce Underwood this weekend
The Tigers OC and QB Coach will visit Underwood in Michigan this weekend before he comes to BR next week.
Previewing LSU WBB's 2024-25 season
Everything you need to know about LSU WBB before their season begins Monday night.
Jacobian Guillory confirms return to LSU next season
The Tigers star DT confirms he will return to LSU next year after achilles tear.
Will Garrett Dellinger be healthy for the Alabama game?
It is very important for LSU that Dellinger is healthy for next weekend's game.
PFF Insights: How LSU's defense performed against Texas A&M
Breaking down LSU's defense against Texas A&M.
On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 season dropped, and the LSU Tigers found themselves sitting at No. 15. Their Saturday night foes, the Alabama Crimson Tide, came in at No. 11, setting up a top-15 matchup in Death Valley.
The AP Poll is a good way to measure teams early in the season, but once we hit November and the College Football Playoff rankings drop, the AP Poll quickly losses most of it's importance.
The AP Poll is voted on by media members, who can be a bit biased with their rankings. The goal of the CFP rankings is to eliminate those biases and form the best rankings possible.
With the new 12-team playoffs, the four highest ranked conference champions rank as the top-four seeds and get a bye week, and then the highest ranked non-power conference champion also gets in, but doesn't receive a bye unless they are ranked higher than any of the power-four champions. The remaining seven highest ranked teams then fill out the rest of the bracket.
As it stands right now, LSU would likely be just outside of the playoffs, but they have a big game ahead of them against Alabama, and if they can win, they might just find themselves inside the bubble with the ability to control their own destiny with three winnable games left on the schedule.
