TigerDetails - LSU RB Chris Curry enters transfer portal

Running back Chris Curry just completed his third season at LSU, but it seems that his time in Baton Rouge has come to an end.

Curry, who was given the honor of wearing No. 18 this season, has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He had his best game in an LSU uniform in CFP National Semifinal last season when he started in place of an injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 90 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Sophomore backup defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, who opted out of the 2020 season, has also entered the portal.