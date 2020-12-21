TigerDetails - LSU RB Chris Curry enters transfer portal

LSU RB Chris Curry enters transfer portal
Running back Chris Curry just completed his third season at LSU, but it seems that his time in Baton Rouge has come to an end.
Curry, who was given the honor of wearing No. 18 this season, has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
He had his best game in an LSU uniform in CFP National Semifinal last season when he started in place of an injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 90 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Sophomore backup defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, who opted out of the 2020 season, has also entered the portal.
2018 3-star RB Chris Curry has entered the transfer portal after rushing for 336 yards at #GeauxTigers @rivalsmike@RivalsWoody @JimmyDetailhttps://t.co/GnCP9cd9vm— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 21, 2020
2018 3-star DT Nelson Jenkins has entered the transfer portal after redshirting as a true freshman, playing in one game in 2019 and opting out this season at #GeauxTigers @rivalsmike@RivalsWoody @JimmyDetailhttps://t.co/Uvaj9x5lyL— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 21, 2020