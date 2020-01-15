Clyde Edwards-Helaire becomes the seventh LSU underclassmen to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

“With a fearful and knowledgeable decision, I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, and forgoing my senior season at Louisiana State University,” Edwards-Helaire wrote in a message posted on social media. “Thank you Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for paving the way.”

In the Tigers' 42-25 championship victory over Clemson, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 16 times for 110 yards plus 54 receiving yards.

"He is the heart of our team," Ed Orgeron said after Monday night's game about his junior back. "Man, he's tough, and he's 6'4", 270. Clyde is going to take it upon himself. I'm glad he was healthy. Those runs he made at the end of the game were very critical. He's hard to tackle. He's got great balance. He's got a great trunk. I don't know if he's leaving or not but if he does he's going to have a great career, and he's going to go down as one of the greatest Tigers ever."

The versatile running back shot up the NFL Draft boards this season in LSU's new-look offense. In 2019, he carried the ball 215 times for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown.

He leaves LSU with 2,103 rushing yards on 370 attempts and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, Justin Jefferson, Lloyd Cushenberry, Jacob Phillips and Saahdiq Charles all have announced they will turn pro.