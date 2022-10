LSU's first road win under Brian Kelly provided few offensive highlights on evening on which the defense once again led the charge.

Four takeaways helped the Tigers turn a 17-point deficit into a 21-17 victory at Auburn and become the first SEC team to win a conference road game without passing for at least 100 yards since Danny Etling and company did so at Tennessee in 2017.

But one clear bright spot on that side of the ball was the continued emergence of John Emery Jr. as a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield.