LSU RB Kevontre Bradford enters transfer portal

Former four-star running back Kevontre Bradford has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, making his career at LSU a short one.
Bradford spent one season in Baton Rouge, playing in five games during the 2020 season. He rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 13 yards and one touchdown
As a senior in high school, Bradford had strong senior campaign that saw him run for 1,563 yards and 23 touchdowns on 9.2 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 20.2 yards per reception. During the past three seasons, Bradford has rushed for more than 3,000 yards for a consistently talent-laden Lancaster squad.
