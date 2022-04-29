LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price drafted by San Francisco 49ers in third round

Tyrion Davis-Price is headed west to begin his NFL career.

The San Francisco 49ers selected the record-setting running back No. 93 overall Friday in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Davis-Price became the Tigers' fourth player selected in this year's event.

Houston chose cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall on Thursday.

Minnesota picked guard Ed Ingram at No. 59 overall earlier Friday in the second round, and the New York Giants took cornerback Cordale Flott at No. 81 overall earlier in the third round.

Davis-Price was a four-star prospect and state champion out of Southern Lab in 2019.

The Baton Rouge helped compliment fellow Baton Rouge native Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Tigers' backfield that fall during the team's national championship run before leading the team in rushing the past two years.

He finished his career with 379 carries for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a 1,003-yard, six-score junior campaign this fall.

No performance was more memorable than this past Oct. 16 against Florida when broke the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 attempts.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound athlete ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on March 4 and began to see his draft stock increase.

San Francisco entered the weekend without any LSU representatives listed on its roster.

But Davis-Price joins Erath and Louisiana (Lafayette) product Elijah Mitchell, who led the team with 963 rushing yards this past season as a rookie, in the 49ers' backfield.