LSU lands another major commitment from California with 6-feet-3, 235-pound athlete Jaden Navarrette electing to give his verbal pledge to the Tigers while visiting on Saturday.

The versatile athlete chose the Tigers over an array of powerhouse programs like Georgia, USC, Michigan and other formidable programs from each of the Power 5 conferences.

Navarrette becomes the third California prospect to declare for LSU, which is quite the feat. Commitments Elias Ricks and Jordan Berry are also in the town for the spring game and the trio signal a change in LSU's recruiting approach and shifting of recruiting pipelines.

The Tigers now sit at 10 commitments in 2020 and are likely going to move up to No. 3 in the team recruiting rankings.



