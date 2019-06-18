LSU landed its second defensive line commitment of the week when Alabama four-star prospect Eric Taylor announced he was joining the 2020 LSU recruiting class, following Patrick Jenkin's pledge on Monday. .

Taylor recently wrapped up his official visit to LSU last weekend leading to his verbal pledge.

Taylor chose LSU over offers from Florida, Florida and Georgia, among many others.

LSU now has 19 commitments for the 2020 class and the addition of Taylor gives the Tigers five defensive line commitments.

Taylor's recruitment was led by area recruiter Tommie Robinson and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson.



