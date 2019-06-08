LSU continues to recruit at an elite rate with the latest pledge coming from the No. 2 ranked safety in the country Jordan Toles, while on his official visit. Toles chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Michigan and Penn State, among many others,

Toles has been a focal point for safeties coach Bill Busch, who received an assist from defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. The two coaches spent a good amount of time discussing his possible role in the LSU defense, similar to that of current safeties JaCoby Stevens and Grant Delpit, utilizing his ability to make plays around the line of scrimmage and in blitz packages.