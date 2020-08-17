TigerDetails - LSU receives complete SEC schedule, including Halloween at Auburn

LSU now knows when and where any of its potential football could and would be played.

The SEC released the remainder of its adjusted 10-game, conference-only schedule Monday evening as the league continues to take cautious steps toward a potential fall season in altogether uncertain times.

"Football taught us how to hope and how to heel, how to win and how to wait," senior safety JaCoby Stevens said in a hype video LSU released shortly before the schedule. "It taught us that any obstacle can be overcome and to focus on what you can control. So no matter what comes our way, we don't blink, and when we get the chance to play, we'll be ready. Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere."

Coach Ed Orgeron's program learned earlier in the afternoon that its heavily anticipated, albeit unusual follow-up to its historic national championship run would begin at home Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.

The SEC's announcement of the nine subsequent games came a four hours later.

> Sept. 26: vs. Mississippi State

> Oct. 3: at Vanderbilt

> Oct. 10: vs. Missouri

> Oct. 17: at Florida

> Oct. 24: vs. South Carolina

> Oct. 31: at Auburn

> Nov. 7: BYE

> Nov. 14: vs. Alabama

> Nov. 21: at Arkansas

> Nov. 28: at Texas A&M

> Dec. 5: vs. Ole Miss

The SEC is one of six FBS conferences still currently scheduled to compete this fall.

Power-5 peers in the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced early last week their postponement of fall sports until at least the spring, a plan now shared by the Mid-American and Mountain West conferences in FBS and all 13 FCS leagues.

And the NCAA announced Thursday no national championships would be held for fall sports — except for the FBS football championship, which is managed externally by the College Football Playoff Administration.

The SEC, ACC, Big 12, AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt continue cautiously moving forward with word on any potential postseason still undetermined.

"Each conference has offered reasoning for its decision-making," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told SEC Network on Monday. "We've offered our own. When you look at the Pac-12 announcement almost a week ago about local conditions, about testing challenges and then about the work to understand the health realties around COVID. We've worked on those same issues.

"We are working to secure a third-party entity to help support our testing program and have common testing across all 14 programs. That's obviously not inexpensive, but that's our commitment to support student-athletes. We want to see improving health in our communities. The trend lines have been better in the last few days, perhaps over the last week. But as our campuses return, that's been an incredibly important part of our decision-making process, and that needs to be done in a healthy manner.

"I'm concerned over some of the images I saw over the weekend — whether that will allow us to play football — and that has to be on everyone's mind. But we have intentionally set our schedule to begin well after our classes started across the conference to allow people to come back and assimilate, we hope, into campus communities in a healthy way and then move forward with college football."