As the spring transfer portal came to close, CBS Sports handed out this year's grades and thoughts on some of the most notable college programs, 12 to be exact. While Florida State and Texas received the highest grades of an A+ and LSU Tigers received the lowest with a C+ stating:

"LSU needed to address the defense and wide receiver in the portal. One of the highest-touted receivers in the portal, CJ Daniels (No. 45) of Liberty, chose the Tigers over schools like Texas and Oregon. Coach Brian Kelly also brought in three defensive backs originally from the state of Louisiana in JyAire Brown (No. 398), Austin Ausberry (No. 755) and Jardin Gilbert (No. 27). Can any of them become stars? Gilbert could be, but I am not sure about the other two, and that's what's keeping this grade from being in the Bs. On the defensive line, LSU could still use help but added veteran Gio Paez (No. 653), who was a solid contributor for Wisconsin over the past couple of seasons. Grade: C+"

You can see all the rankings here:

College football transfer portal grades: Texas, FSU get 'A+' but LSU finishes with 'C+' after window closes - CBSSports.com

What are your thoughts and how would you grade LSU and why?







