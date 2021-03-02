LSU recruiting in 2022: TEs to know
As the Tigers coaching staff sort through the transfer portal to potentially fill their last spot in 2021, LSU is off to a hot start in 2022 with 10 commitments already and the No. 2 class in the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news