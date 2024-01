Rivals.com national college football recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to talk about the latest on LSU's recruiting class ranking for 2025. Five-star Julian Lewis reclassified from the Class of 2026 on Tuesday, pushing Bryce Underwood to No. 2 at the quarterback position.

The two also dig into the latest on five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams and his upcoming visit to Baton Rouge on Wednesday, weather permitting. They wrap up with a conversation on Under Armour All-Americans Terry Bussey and Dominick McKinley and how both improved their respective stocks in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

