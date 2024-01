Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to break down the final Rivals250 update for the Class of 2024. Friedman touches on the Tigers' risers as well as why other recruits moved down in the final shuffle across all positions and states.

Friedman also discusses how efficient LSU works in recruiting, flipping commitments later in the process and locking down the borders for the a top-15 class.

Follow Adam Friedman on X @RivalsFriedman.