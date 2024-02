Rivals.com national college football recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to talk about the latest on LSU recruiting. Garcia goes into detail about his evaluations of four-star cornerback Gregory Thomas, who put LSU into his top 10.

Garcia also dives into the top Class of 2025 offensive linemen, touching on the trajectory of four-star offensive tackle Micah DeBose as well as four-star offensive guard Peyton Joseph, who committed to Florida.

Before closing out his appearance with teasers for ranking updates, Garcia talks about the Tigers' pull for wide receivers in Georgia and Class of 2026 four-star Aaron Gregory.

