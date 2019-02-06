Ed Orgeron and his staff pulled another surprise on Wednesday, when Alabama edge rusher Desmond Little signed his letter-of-intent to enroll at LSU.

Little was pursued earlier in the recruiting cycle by Alabama, and received offers from Ole Miss, Nebraska, South Carolina and Tennessee, among many others.

The 6-feet-5, 210-pound prospect sent in his signed LOI around 2:00 p.m., becoming the 25th and final commitment in the 2019 recruiting cycle.