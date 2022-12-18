LSU is bringing home a familiar face.

Former Edna Karr five-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he was committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers just days after hitting the transfer portal.

Anderson, who is the top player in the Rivals Transfer Tracker, was with the Crimson Tide for just one season but didn't see much action due to a knee injury. He only saw snaps against Austin Peay because of the nagging injury.

“He’s finally healthy, and you can see what his potential might be,” Nick Saban said about Anderson, "but it’s kind of late in the season to try to get these guys involved in what’s happening.”

He will be joining another talented WR room in Baton Rouge, especially with the return of Kayshon Boutte next season. Along with Boutte, the Tigers return Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas Jr, Chris Hilton Jr. and Landon Ibieta, who received praise from Kelly about his bowl practicing.

The Tigers are also expected to sign WRs Shelton Sampson Jr., Jalen Brown, Kyle Parker and Khai Prean this recruiting cycle.