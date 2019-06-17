Jenkins chose LSU over offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, TCU and Miami, among others. Jenkins originally earned his offer early in the summer after an impressive performance at the LSU Linemen Camp.

Jenkins' recruitment took off this spring and LSU evaluated him thoroughly during the period. Jenkins becomes the eighteenth commitment for LSU in the 2020 cycle, joining Cam'Ron Jackson, Jordan Berry, Alec Bryant and recently committed junior college prospect Ali Gaye, as the Tigers defensive line commitments in the class.