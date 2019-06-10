LSU reels in JUCO defensive linemen Ali Gaye
LSU received a pledge from a junior college prospect on Sunday when defensive lineman Ali Gaye told Ed Orgeron he was ready to end his recruitment and commit to LSU.
Gaye, a 6-feet-6, 275-pound prospect, chose the Tigers over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Washington, among others.
Gaye was originally a member of the 2017 class and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The decision to add a junior college defensive lineman in the 2020 class was related to LSU losing two defensive linemen to transfer this spring, when Dominic Livingston and Davin Cotton decided to continue their careers at other programs.
Gaye becomes the 19th pledge in the 2020 LSU recruiting class.