LSU reels in Mississippi offensive lineman Xavier Hill
Mississippi three-star offensive lineman Xavier Hill wanted to give thanks in his special way on Thursday by declaring that he was joining the 2020 LSU class.
Hill, a one-time Alabama commitment, gave LSU his verbal pledge three weeks ago, but elected to wait until Thanksgiving before going public.
Hill is a versatile offensive lineman that the Tigers staff believes could play just about anywhere on the offensive line.
"I would like to thank my family for always believing in me and supporting me during this process. I would also like to thank my Coaches for developing me and keeping my head on straight through this process. With that being said I will playing for Coach O and will be committing to THE Louisiana State University."
#GeauxTigers
The wait is over‼️ I’m 1000% Committed🐯#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/1liGpsf6wm— SCOOTER👁 (@xavierhill0) November 28, 2019
Hill becomes the commitment number 24 for LSU in the 2020 cycle, joining the likes of Marlon Martinez and Cam'Ron Jackson as the only offensive linemen in the 24-man haul.