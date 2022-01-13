LSU reels in transfer RB Noah Cain, a Baton Rouge native

LSU and Frank Wilson are bringing home a name very familiar to Tiger fans.

Transfer portal running back Noah Cain, a Baton Rouge native, announced his decision Thursday to pledge to LSU after his name officially hit the portal Wednesday.

The IMG Academy product was considered one of the nation's best recruits when he signed with Penn State in December of 2018 over LSU, Texas, Auburn and others. The Tigers ended up signing Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. that recruiting cycle.

Cain carried the ball 84 times for 443 yards and eight touchdowns, a Penn State freshman record, in his first season. He also became the first Penn State freshman to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games (105 yards vs. Purdue; 102 yards at Iowa) since Saquon Barkley in 2015 (115 yards vs. Buffalo; 195 yards vs. Rutgers).

With big expectations expected during his sophomore year, Cain suffered a season-ending injury on the first drive of the opener at Indiana in 2020. Coming back off the injury in 2021, Cain rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

In total, he played in 23 games for the Nittany Lions and racked up 806 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 166 receiving yards.