The 2018 version of the LSU Tigers are focusing in one game at a time. However, the table has been set for the team in 2019.



The university released its 2019 football schedule on Tuesday, which includes the first signature home-and-home against Texas, which will be played in Austin on Sept. 7. It also features an out-of-conference showdown with Utah State on Oct. 5, which will be played inside Tiger Stadium.

LSU opens the season against FCS foe Georgia Southern on Aug. 31. at home.

In the conference slate, LSU’s SEC East opponent for 2019 will be Vanderbilt, with the tilt in Nashville on Sept. 21. Florida will come to Baton Rouge on Oct. 12. So will Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M. LSU will travel to Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss in October, and enjoy a bye week the first weekend of November.