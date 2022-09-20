LSU’s 2023 football schedule, released Tuesday evening, features seven home games including first-ever games vs. Grambling and Georgia State and its second-ever meeting with Army.

The Tigers open the season with a return game against Florida State in Orlando after opening this year against the Seminoles on Sept. 4 in the Superdome.

LSU’s four SEC home games are Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. The Tigers’ SEC road games are at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Alabama.

The order of the schedule has changed somewhat. Ole Miss, usually an October or November game for LSU, will be played Sept. 30. Florida, usually an October game, is set for Nov. 11. Arkansas, usually a November game, is in September.

The Tigers’ first four of six games are away from home with one neutral site battle and three road matchups. LSU’s last five of six games are at home in Tiger Stadium including three straight to finish the regular season.

LSU hasn't closed out the season with three consecutive home games contests since 2001 vs. Middle Tennessee, Arkansas and Auburn.

Here's the 2023 schedule, likely the last one before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC. Home games are in caps.

Sept. 3 (Sun.) vs. Florida State (Orlando)

Sept. 9 GRAMBLING

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State

Sept. 23 ARKANSAS

Sept. 30 at Ole Miss

Oct. 7 at Missouri

Oct. 14 AUBURN

Oct. 21 ARMY

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 at Alabama

Nov. 11 FLORIDA

Nov. 18 GEORGIA STATE

Nov. 25 TEXAS A&M