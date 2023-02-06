LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN.

After winning three games in six days over the past week, LSU has an empty week leading into Sunday’s clash in Columbia. Colonial Life Arena, which has a capacity of 18,000, has been soldout for multiple weeks ahead of the LSU vs. South Carolina matchup.

With Sunday’s game set to air at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN, the matchup will serve as the big game before the big game, leading into the Super Bowl later Sunday.