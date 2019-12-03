The debate continues as to who the No. 1 team in the land should be, but the committee seemed largely unmoved by LSU's 51-7 dismantling of Texas A&M. The Tigers dropped to No. 2 in last week's rankings after a 36-point victory over Arkansas. The committee cited LSU's defensive struggles and Ohio State's consistency on both sides of the ball as the reason for swapping the two undefeated programs.

Things remained the same in the top four of the College Football Playoff Committee's latest rankings, with Ohio State staying at No. 1, LSU coming in at No. 2 and Clemson (3) and Georgia (4) rounding out the group.

Ohio State made easy work of a ranked Michigan team last weekend 56-27, cementing themselves as the No. 1 team in this week's rankings update.

The new rankings set the table for a No. 2 LSU team to battle a No. 4 Georgia team in the SEC Championship on Dec. 7. It is unclear whether a victory would vault the Tigers into the top spot in the playoffs, or if the committee is locked in on the Buckeyes at No. 1.

The rest of the top seven make for another looming controversy, with 1-loss teams Utah (5), Oklahoma (6) and Baylor (7) hoping Georgia falls to the Tigers in Atlanta. The committee appears to be lining Utah tup o be the next in line if the Bulldogs falter, with both Oklahoma and Utah set to face a similar caliber of opponents in Baylor and Oregon in their respective championship games.