There were no changes at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll with both Alabama and LSU idle this weekend.

The Tide remain the nation's No. 1 team followed by Clemson (No. 2), Notre Dame (No. 3) and LSU (No. 4). Michigan remains in the No. 5 spot. Georgia and Oklahoma each vaulted up a spot to No. 6 and 7, respectively, and Ohio State climbed back into the top 10 at No. 8. UCF crept inside the top 10 to No. 9 with Washington State leaping up four spots to round out the group.

Elsewhere, Florida -- who handed the Tigers their lone loss of the season -- dropped to No. 13 after losing to Georgia. Texas dropped to No. 15 after falling to Oklahoma State. Utah ascended to No. 16 with its win over UCLA. Texas A&M rounds out the top 25 after losing on the road at Mississippi State.