LSU remains out of Top 25 in both polls

Despite a dominating 49-21 victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers remained unranked in both major polls released Sunday afternoon.

LSU received 14 total votes in the latest AP Poll and 25 votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll

Associated Press Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama 3-0 (59)

2. Georgia 2-0 (3)

3. Oregon 3-0

4. Oklahoma 3-0

5. Iowa 3-0

6. Penn State 3-0

7. Texas A&M 3-0

8. Cincinnati 3-0

9. Clemson 2-1

10. Ohio State 2-1

11. Florida 2-1

12. Notre Dame 3-0

13. Ole Miss 3-0

14. Iowa State 2-1

15. BYU 3-0

16. Arkansas 3-0

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0

18. Wisconsin 1-1

19. Michigan 3-0

20. Michigan State 3-0

21. North Carolina 2-1

22. Fresno State 3-1

23. Auburn 2-1

24. UCLA 2-1

25. Kansas State 3-0





Coaches Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama 3-0 (64)

2. Georgia 3-0 (1)

3. Oklahoma 3-0

4. Oregon 3-0

5. Texas A&M 3-0

6. Iowa 3-0

7. Clemson 2-1

8. Penn State 3-0

9. Cincinnati 3-0

10. Notre Dame 3-0

11. Florida 2-1

12. Ohio State 2-1

13. Ole Miss 3-0

14. Iowa State 2-1

15. Wisconsin 1-1

16. BYU 3-0

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0

18. Arkansas 3-0

19. Michigan 3-0

20. North Carolina 2-1

21. Michigan State 3-0

22. Oklahoma State 3-0

23. Auburn 2-1

24. UCLA 2-1

25. Fresno State 3-1